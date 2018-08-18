Bathing beauties! Ayca and Zeynep Sadikoglu, the Turkish twins behind OYE Swimwear, sat down with Stylish to talk all things bathing suits. And being It-girls themselves, it’s no surprise that stars like Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner, Nina Dobrev and LeAnn Rimes have been fans of the brand since its inception in 2007. The two girls dished on their unique styles, destinations screaming for their suits, the bikini trends they’re predicting for the future and the looks they’re sick of. One thing that remains a constant for them? They want all their customers to feel undeniably confident while rocking their suits. Scroll through to get the details.