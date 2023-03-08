The return of a legend! Marc Jacobs is bringing back one of its most iconic accessories with the help of early 2000s It Girls.

The fashion house tapped Paris Hilton, Ashanti, Ashlee Simpson and Selma Blair to star in a new ad that re-introduces the beloved Stam Bag. The popular design, which features a quilted construction and top handle straps, was first introduced in the fall of 2005 and named after supermodel Jessica Stam — who is also featured in the campaign. After being discontinued in 2012, the purse became a symbol of the distinct era in fashion, and now it’s back.

Stam, 36, looks fierce in the promotional images, rocking a strapless dress, gloves and dramatic dangling earrings. She is seen holding on to a black, modernized version, of the fan-favorite accessory.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Hilton, 42, who dominated the early 2000s with Juicy Couture tracksuits, showed off the Stam Bag in white. She complemented the piece with a denim two-piece set that included a cropped jacket and a long skirt. The famous heiress wore her hair in a sleek straight style and sported winged liner.

Simpson, 38, for her part paid homage to her hit “La La,” donning a jet-black coiffure — similar to the ‘do she wore in the 2004 track’s music video. The songstress teamed her edgy tresses with a dark jean jacket and towering heels. Like Hilton, Simpson carried the white Stam Bag.

Ashanti, 42, who dropped her self-titled debut album in 2002, was the epitome of glamour in a black lace dress, leather gloves and platform heels. The all-black ensemble perfectly complemented the black Stam Bag.

Blair, 50, meanwhile played it cool in a white getup that included a silky turtleneck. She accessorized with a pouch version of the Stam Bag in a baby pink hue. The Michigan native’s early 2000s portfolio is filled with classic films, including Legally Blonde and The Sweetest Thing.

This wouldn’t be the first time Marc Jacobs has brought on nostalgia. In December 2022, Kate Moss proved she’s still got it as she modeled the brand’s resort 2022/2023 collection. The runway star, 49, commanded attention in a hot pink wig, which she had styled bone straight. As she showed off the electric ‘do, the catwalk queen posed with the brand’s Bucket Bag, which is designed with full grain leather, a rope top handle and a leather strap.

Moss has long been a muse for Marc Jacobs, having starred in her first campaign for the fashion house in 2000.

Keep scrolling to see the new Stam Bag campaign: