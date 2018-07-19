The classic G.H. Bass & Co. penny loafer just got a very cool upgrade. The iconic Maine-based footwear company teamed up with RE/Done (the brand known for completely reimagining vintage Levi’s jeans and Hanes tees into modern fashion staples) to give its Weejuns style a fresh spin. Oh, and Paris Jackson just so happens to be starring — topless — in the campaign.

First introduced in 1936, the Weejun was made famous by Audrey Hepburn in Funny Face and Michael Jackson in his “Thriller” music video. For the brands’ debut collection together, RE/Done x Weejuns is launching two styles, the Whitney (an updated take on the classic loafer) and the Winsome (a three-inch heel version of the design), that pay homage to the OG, while incorporating new fabrics and textures (think: box leather, patent leather, calf hair and vintage tapestry).

Bringing her signature cool-girl vibe to the Juergen Teller-shot campaign, Paris poses in several variations of the loafers. In fact, they even replace her top in a couple of the shots, and, in all the pics, her 50-plus tattoos are prominently on display (she was spotted tat-free on the set of a different project on earlier this week!).

Priced between $295 and $475, the pre-fall 2018 RE/Done x Weejuns collection launched on Thursday, July 19. Keep scrolling to shop the styles and see some of Paris’ fiercest looks from the campaign!