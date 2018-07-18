Paris Jackson knows how to make a stir. The daughter of the late Michael Jackson is known for her candid persona and daring selfies (many of which show a lot of skin) — and of course, her tattoos, of which she has many. But on Tuesday, July 17, the King of Pop’s progeny was spotted on the set of a photo shoot in L.A. without, gasp, her tattoos.

See Princess Diana’s Niece Lady Kitty Spencer’s Best Fashion Moments

Jackson was openly walking around set wearing an off-the-shoulder crushed red velvet dress and lace-up combat boots, and, while her outfit and accessories were killer, the fact that she appeared to be a tattoo virgin totally stole the show. It wasn’t just that her ink was hidden, it was that she appeared to not have any at all.

Jennifer Garner Is Redefining Arm Goals: See the Photos

This, of course, is not the case. Jackson not only flaunted her fierce tats in a Calvin Klein ad, but she has added many to her collection (in prominent places no less) in the recent past. For example, in December 2017, the “Heal the World” singer’s only daughter got a chakra column down the center of her chest. She also has matching spoon tattoos with her godfather Macaulay Culkin, as well as yin and yang coordinated tats with her brother Prince Jackson. Also featured in her collection of body art: tattoo tributes to her dearly departed father including “Applehead” on her foot, the cover art to his 1989 album Dangerous — even the words “Queen of My Heart” stamped on her wrist in her dad’s handwriting.

Stars Without Makeup: See Stars Going Makeup-Free and Loving It!

Needless to say, Jackson is no rookie when it comes to the world of permanent ink. So, we doubt she’s had time to laser them off. Given that these shots were taken on a photo shoot, it’s entirely possible that the makeup artist used some heavy duty concealing products like Kat Von D Concealer or even Kevyn Aucoin Sensual Skin Enhancer to get the job done — and ensure that Jackson could once again display her body art with a quick shower.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!