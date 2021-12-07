Tighty whities! Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly are models in the making. Need proof? The duo stripped down to their underwear for a Calvin Klein Instagram Live on Monday, December 6. And naturally, the internet went wild.

While the pair made sure to get their fans buzzing earlier in the day, the actual video, which was a comical take on the iconic Calvin Klein ads, was better than anyone could have imagined.

The 31-year-old UN/DN LAQR founder and the 28-year-old comedian kicked off the skit fully clothed, joking about keeping their physique fit with the “abs of steel” workouts, copying Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s routine and abiding by very strict diets leading up to their modeling debut.

After mutually deciding they were disappointed with their fully clothed situation, they took their pants off and began to demonstrate their poses for one another, which ranged from laying on the couch to sitting butt-to-butt.

Of course, they took the chance to hype each other up about their underwear-clad appearance, too. “I totally see you as an underwear model,” Kelly told Davidson.

“I hope everyone is horny at home. We really brought the horniness. We bring the horniness. I mean, that’s what it says. If you look up Machine Gun Kelly on Urban Dictionary it says horniness,” the Saturday Night Live comedian said to the singer.

To wrap up the whole shebang, the pair struck a final pose in their Calvins. Popcorn even came into play as a prop. And yes, we have the photo evidence below.

Following the hysterical Instagram Live, the duo posted a selfie to Calvin Klein’s Instagram. “Did we nail it or did we nail it,” they captioned the picture.

Fans were clearly thrilled with their top-notch performance, taking the comments section by storm. “This will break Instagram,” a user wrote, while another said, “Thank god thank calvin thank klein.” Someone else chimed in: “Two legends.”

There was certainly a bit of hype surrounding the live stream, as Davidson teased his takeover hours earlier. Not only did he swap the Calvin Klein Instagram icon to a picture of his face, but he also shared a mirror selfie to the brand’s grid.

“I got Instagram,” he captioned the photo, in which he threw up a peace sign. Kelly responded: “Are you gonna post us in our undies.” Fans enthusiastically chimed in, writing, “I hope so,” and “please do.”

To see more outtakes from their comical commercial, keep scrolling!