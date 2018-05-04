Proving she’s a true unicorn, Hailey Baldwin stepped out for a Tiffany & Co. event in NYC on Thursday, May 3, in a pink and purple eye makeup look inspired by the magical creature that was equal parts wearable and whimsical. While we love how the holographic formulas and bold colors of “unicorn” makeup appear in selfies on social media, the super glittery finishes don’t always translate to real life — but Hailey is here with a hack for that.

Makeup artist Vincent Oquendo dreamed up the model’s “violet moment” look for the fete that is a grown up take on the creative trend. Keeping her skin dewy (not shimmery!), Oquendo created a pink and purple smoky eye using a pearlescent mauve shade on the lid and a vibrant purple hue along the lash line to punch up the look without getting day-glo on her. Paired with a blush-tone lip and brushed-up brows, the look was fresh and fun.

So if you’ve been looking to dip your toe into the glittery unicorn makeup waters but are afraid of looking holographic, we’ve rounded up the best pink and purple eyeshadows and palettes that can be used for everything from Hailey’s subtle blend to full on glam. Keep scrolling to see our favorites!