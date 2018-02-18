The 2018 BAFTA Awards in London brought out Hollywood’s biggest stars on Sunday, February 18, where celebrities including Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Lawrence attended alongside pregnant Duchess Kate and her husband, Prince William.

The event was held at the Royal Albert Hall, where guests dressed to impress and mingled.

Just like this year’s Golden Globes, the award show was used as an opportunity by actors and actresses to wear black in a show of support for the Time’s Up campaign, which fights against sexual harassment and mistreatment in the workplace. Kate, who’s expecting her third child in April, opted to wear a deep, dark green Jenny Packham gown in keeping with the somber color scheme.

Scroll through the pics to check out what the stars wore!