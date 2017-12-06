Kate Middleton’s baby bump is finally showing! When the pregnant Duchess of Cambridge stepped out with Prince William for the Children’s Global Media Summit at the Manchester Central Convention on Tuesday, December 6, 2017, she wore a black and white L.K. Bennett belted coat that showed off her growing baby bump. The Duchess is due in April 2018 and has been slaying maternity style throughout her third pregnancy, but this appearance was the first time her outfit revealed her growing belly.

