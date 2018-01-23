Prince Harry’s rugged style and boyish charm have long earned him a legion of admirers, yet we can’t help but notice the royal has upped his fashion game since meeting Meghan Markle in 2016. While the ginger has always had a penchant for trousers and sport coats, his suits have seemingly been better tailored and his shirts a bit crisper since the American actress entered his life. We’ve always had a soft spot for the prince, but we have to admit, the “Markle Effect” is real and we love the results. Keep scrolling for some of Prince Harry’s most memorable style moments — and compare his chic coupled-up style to his pre-Markle less-refined outfit choices!