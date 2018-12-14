In case you needed proof that it is, in fact, the most wonderful time of the year, Prince William and Kate Middleton released their annual family Christmas card on Friday, December 14, and it is the gift that keeps on giving. For the 2018 edition, which features a casual shot by photographer Matt Porteous, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are perched on a tree branch with their adorable brood of Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte.

And while the royal fam’s sweet smiles are enough to keep Us entertained for days, we couldn’t help but notice their coordinating autumnal style. Kate leads the way in the adorable snap in a cozy grey sweater and collared shirt combo, and the rest of her clan follows suit.

From Charlotte’s embellished cardigan and Louis’ cute crewneck to George’s wellies and Will’s plaid, we’ve rounded up the best sweaters, shoes, jeans and more to copy the royal family’s holiday card fashion. Keep scrolling to shop our finds!