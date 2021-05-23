Queen Elizabeth II honored her late husband, Prince Philip, with a special brooch at a navy carrier visit.

The monarch, 95, visited the HMS Queen Elizabeth in Portsmouth, England, on Saturday, May 22. She and the Duke of Edinburgh named the aircraft carrier seven years ago, and now the ship is ready for its maiden voyage.

The Queen wore a vibrant red coat and hat, but it’s her brooch that stole the show. The yellow gold accessory was designed by the late Andrew Grima and given to her by Prince Philip in 1966. The “Scarab” brooch also includes carved ruby and diamond embellishments.

The pin has been worn to several royal events, including a 2008 state visit to Slovenia, her 2007 Christmas Day message and the Queen and Philip’s 70th anniversary portrait in 2017.

Her Majesty wore the brooch as she visited the aircraft carrier and met with some of the 1,700-member crew just over a month after Prince Philip’s funeral.

At 65,000 tons, the HMS Queen Elizabeth is one of the largest warships the Royal Navy has built, and it’ll travel over 26,000 nautical miles over 28 weeks alongside a U.S. Navy destroyer and a Dutch navy frigate as it travels to India and Singapore.

Though she was all smiles at the event, the sovereign has been struggling since her husband’s death on April 9. Prince Philip died at age 99 of old age.

“Prince Philip’s passing has hit the queen harder than expected, but she’s remaining calm and collected,” an insider told Us Weekly in late April. “She’s strong and I’m sure she’ll pull through.”

While mourning her husband, the royal family has also been rocked by Prince Harry‘s very candid stories about growing up in the line of succession. On Dax Shepard‘s “Armchair Expert” podcast, the Duke of Sussex said his life was “a mix between The Truman Show and living in a zoo.”

He continued, “The biggest issue for me was that, being born into it, you inherit the risk. You inherit every element of it without a choice. And because of the way the UK media are, they feel an ownership over you.”

Harry’s grandmother isn’t thrilled about his comments. “The queen is unimpressed with Harry’s latest interview and found it hurtful. It hasn’t done their relationship any favors,” another source told Us.

However, the Queen didn’t let her displeasure show while attending visiting the warship.

Scroll through to see Queen Elizabeth’s brooch and her big smile during the engagement.