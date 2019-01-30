It’s all in the family! Rachel Brosnahan is honoring the life and legacy of her late aunt Kate Spade by starring in the spring 2019 ad campaign for her Frances Valentine accessories line. The iconic designer, who died by suicide at the age of 55 in June 2018, was known for her whimsical handbags and accessories and Frances Valentine is paying tribute to that with its new Love Katy collection.

After leaving her eponymous brand in 2006, Spade launched Frances Valentine in 2016 with her husband, Andy Spade, and best friend, Elyce Arons. Packed with colorful, vintage-inspired pieces, the brand was named after the Spades’ daughter Frances Beatrix, so it is only fitting the family ties continue with The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star at the helm of the spring 2019 campaign.

Brosnahan and Arons appeared on the Today show on Wednesday, January 30, to talk about the endeavor, and the SAG winner shared that her involvement “seemed like the most natural fit.”

“When you lose someone you love very, very much, you spend a lot of time trying to think about how to keep their spirit alive,” Brosnahan said. “In Katy’s case, there is so much of her left behind, and this was an opportunity for us to celebrate her life and her legacy and how much she meant — not only to us — but to so many other people.”

Arons added that the Love Katy capsule is meant to keep her late friend’s “designs and creativity and spirit alive,” which is why there are pieces inspired by family heirlooms and styles from Spade’s own closet.

“I know that Kate had always talked about being inspired by my grandmother June — her mother — ripping things straight out of her closet,” Brosnahan said. “And I feel like that spirit still lives on as well, so it’s really lovely to see those special pieces of our family be reflected through this collection and the ones before.”

From striped top-handle bags and plaid totes to brightly colored caftans and sweet Mary Jane flats, there is no shortage of whit and whimsy in the new designs, which are now available for pre-order on FrancesValentine.com.

“It was a really special experience,” Brosnahan said of starring in the Maggie Cepis-photographed shoot, “and the collection is just beautiful.” Keep scrolling for a first look at the actress in the spring 2019 Frances Valentine Love Katy campaign!

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention LifelineOpens a New Window. at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).