O.C. beauty! Katrina Guevara, the go-to makeup artist for the Real Housewives of Orange County, gave Stylish the scoop on her behind-the-scenes beauty tips and tricks that she uses on Kelly Dodd, Vicki Gunvalson and more Housewives.

Her top tip: “ I try to enhance all of my clients’ best features in order to bring out their individuality. I also like to get to know my clients so that their makeup is a reflection of their personality and style,” Guevara dished, noting that she swears by a “less is more” philosophy. “The key to good makeup is good skin. The importance of skincare on a daily basis is a must for all women and wearing SPF. Also, as we age, I recommend subtle makeup for the everyday woman. We tend to not have the time or the inclination for a full face of makeup, but wearing subtle makeup is a perfect way to ensure your natural beauty.”

Her advice? “Add a pop of color, like a perfect red lip. It looks good one everyone. Each individual just has to find the right tone of red and it will wake up the face instantly.”

Guevara’s celebrity clients, including Dodd and Gunvalson, are in line with her thinking. “The Housewives’ first concern is perfect skin with a minimum of makeup. Facial symmetry is key to perceived beauty. When I glam, I do just that by contouring certain areas. It’s more about being gentle on the application,” she explained. “You want someone to tell you how beautiful you are rather than how beautiful your makeup is.”

The glam guru also let Stylish in on a secret about the Bravo babes: “For Kelly, she likes really minimal foundation. Kelly has naturally beautiful skin. And Vicki, funny enough, she doesn’t like contouring at all.”

Scroll down for more on the building blocks of a Housewives face and how Guevara preps Dodd and Gunvalson’s skin for heated reunions!