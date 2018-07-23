This southern belle is all about the gingham trend! People might argue that one of Reese Witherspoon’s signature looks is the checkered pattern and for good reason — she looks amazing in it. Be it a gingham shirt, dress or skirt the Big Little Lies star knows exactly how to rock it and in any color (although we think blue might be her favorite!). Whether she’s rocking it from head to toe or going with just a splash in her outfit, she’s always finding new ways to incorporate the print into her look.

Scroll down to take a peek at the best times Witherspoon has worn the trend. But be warned you might inspire to wear the timeless look yourself.