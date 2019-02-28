Is it summer yet? Reese Witherspoon’s clothing and lifestyle brand Draper James just entered the swimwear game with a collection of nautical bikinis, one-pieces, coverups and more in partnership with the resort-wear experts at Helen Jon — and we want it all!

“Our Draper James customer has consistently asked for swimwear,” Witherspoon said in a press release. “We are thrilled to offer this staple for her with Helen Jon, a brand known for its excellent quality and fit. I can’t wait to see our customers wearing the pieces.”

From striped rash guards and gingham maxidresses to bandeau one-pieces and mix-and-match separates, the 20-piece line contains all your beach and poolside essentials. Available in sizes XS to XL, all the pieces incorporate Helen Jon’s supportive fits with Draper James’ classic-with-a-twist aesthetic.

The flirty and fun designs still offer plenty of coverage, and a universal color palette of red, blue and white means there are endless ways to wear them all. The preppy navy check triangle top, for example, can be paired with the matching printed bottom, solid classic hipster or even the fold-over color block bottom. Oh, and there’s even a “Sisterhood”-emblazoned suit that’s all about girl power.

“We are thrilled to partner with Draper James,” Helen Jon co-founder Gwyn Prentice said in a statement. “The brand Reese Witherspoon has created is aligned with our priorities – creating high quality products that fit a woman’s body beautifully and have those special details that set it apart.”

Starting at $67, the entire Draper James x Helen Jon collection is now available at DraperJames.com and HelenJon.com. Keep scrolling to shop some of our favorite pieces from the line!