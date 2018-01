While it was all about the black gowns on the red carpet, stars rocked some major bling to accompany their symbolic looks. From major emeralds (hello, Zoe Kravitz!) to diamond necklaces you won’t believe (we’re looking at you, Viola Davis) to all the bracelets, bangles, rings and earrings that dazzled, see the best jewels from the Golden Globes 2018 held on Sunday, January 7, in Beverly Hills.