Sarah Hyland is a true gem. When she’s not making Us laugh on T.V. or getting refreshingly real about her health on Instagram, the Modern Family star also happens to be a wealth of hair and beauty knowledge. The proof: the actress (who just returned from vacation) posted a video of herself relaxing swathed in silk accessories — and for a good reason! Hyland directed her post to “curly hair girls” saying, “ I have three things for you: eye mask, silk turban, silk pillow.”

As it happens, silk accoutrements are incredibly beneficial for all hair types, but especially curly. Not only do they not strip moisture from the hair, but most importantly, they don’t upset the cuticle of your strands, allowing the hair to remain smooth and sleek — and less prone to breakage. Beyond that, silk pillowcases and eye masks are also beneficial for the skin, helping keep it hydrated and supple. Oh, and sleeping on silk is luxurious too. Shop these silk beauty accessories to get in on Sarah Hyland’s beauty wisdom.