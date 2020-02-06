Oscars See Scarlett Johansson’s Red Carpet Beauty Evolution From ‘Lost in Translation’ to ‘Marriage Story’ By Gwen Flamberg February 6, 2020 Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock 8 3 / 8 June 2004 Red hot! The New York City native went retro with a twist for the Tonys. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News The Bra Lady Gaga Loves With Nearly 3,000 Reviews Shoppers Say This Is the Softest Cardigan You’ll Ever Own 77.9% of Users Sustained Weight Loss Over 9 Months Using This Program More News