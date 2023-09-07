New York Fashion Week is in full swing and the city is teeming with stars and soirees.

Young Hollywood stepped out to the opening of the Chanel Lucky Chance Diner in Williamsburg, Brooklyn on September 6 and the vibes were as fun and fabulous as the chic, kitchy venue itself.

Lil Nas X, Lori Harvey, Alix Earle and more sipped root beer floats and nibbled on extra-crispy fries, burgers and BLTs next to pink jukeboxes — decked out in fits by the French fashion house, of course.

Tommy Dorfman and Ava Phillippe held court near an ice-cream truck serving swirled soft-serve in designer-emblazoned cups or cones.

The immersive experience was created to celebrate the launch of the Chance Eau Fraiche Eau de Parfum, an intense sparkling floral scent with notes of zingy citron, heady jasmine and a sensual amber dry down.

Chanel transformed the iconic Williamsburg diner at 225 Wythe Avenue (which once housed the La Esquina restaurant, another celeb haunt) into a retro locale with interactive activities including a toy vending machine (try your luck to get the beaded phone charm!), games and photo opps galore. Share your pics with the hashtag #luckychancediner.

The best news: The Lucky Chance Diner will be open to the public (for free!) from September 8-10. Reservations are recommended, and can be made here.

Before you go, scroll through to take style inspo from the celebs who hit the party!