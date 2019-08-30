With the 22nd anniversary of Princess Diana’s tragic death on Saturday, August 31, it seems the “People’s Princess” is on everyone’s mind more than ever at the moment, including the editors at Vogue Paris. For the magazine’s September issue, they recreated her a few of her famous off-duty outfits and updated them for 2019 in a fashion story featuring royalty of the pop culture kind: Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin).

Featuring oversized sweatshirts worn with bold gold jewelry, an impossibly cool style that pairs a blazer with cowboy boots and a brunch-worthy outfit that will make you want to run out and buy a pair of biker shorts immediately, the shots by Gregory Harris are a stunning homage to Diana’s unique style that was a bit preppy, a lot sophisticated and always comfortable.

But each of the looks also has a touch of Bieber’s vibe too — after all, the model is herself a fan of Lycra shorts and white ‘80s inspired sneakers. And in comparisons of the outfits seen below it seems that Bieber was able to channel the former royal effortlessly.

The model gushed about the shoot on Instagram, writing, “New story for @vogueparis shot by @gstyles styled by @virginiebenarroch 💕 all credit and inspo to the amazingly beautiful and iconically stylish Princess Diana who I’ve looked to for style inspiration for as long as I can remember. Thank you for leaving behind such an iconic fashion and style legacy.”

To see the gorgeous pictures and how they compare to some of Princess’s Di’s original looks scroll!