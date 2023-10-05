Selena Gomez got glammed for a good cause on Wednesday, October 4.

The 31-year-old singer hosted her first Rare Impact Fund Benefit in Los Angeles, bringing out some of Hollywood’s biggest names. The event, titled A Night of Radiance & Reflection in Los Angeles, supported her cosmetic company Rare Beauty’s Rare Impact Fund, which aims to “reduce the stigma associated with mental illness and provide young people with access to the resources they need to support their mental health.”

The ceremony was emceed by Gomez’s Only Murders in the Building co-star Martin Short and featured a special performance by H.E.R.

Gomez, for her part, dazzled Us with multiple outfit changes throughout the night. She first graced the red carpet in a metallic sequin halter gown that was finished with a crystal-covered rose at the bodice. Gomez then slipped into a glittery purple frock by Rahul Mishra that was made to look like a blossoming flower. During the gala, the “Wolves” singer dazzled in a high-neck velvet mini dress that featured illustrations of plants and wildlife.

Keep scrolling to see Gomez and other A-listers at the Rare Impact Fund Benefit: