There’s no outfit indicative of easy-breezy style than a chic sundress and a pair of good mules. Selena Gomez is proof. The singer was spotted at a photocall for the upcoming film Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation in LA on Wednesday, April 11 wearing our new go-to outfit for when we need to look really chic and somewhat fancy in a second.

The components: a Miu Miu short sleeve cocktail dress with crystal embellishments and Alumnae silver Block Heel Turban Slides. Why does it work? Well, for starters, the chunky heel balances the dainty and airy silhouette of her frock — the juxtaposition is oh-so chic. Not to mention, it’s a look you could throw on in a snap and saunter out the door with a comfortable, yet elevated (literally) shoe.

Shop our chunky-heeled mules picks and get in on the singer’s ever-so-enviable aesthetic