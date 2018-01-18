While the rest of Us may be fumbling around with layers upon layers, Selena Gomez has found the answer to looking chic while out and about in frigid weather. The queen of Instagram stepped out in NYC on Wednesday, January 17, wearing an outfit complete with leather pants and the most major Coach shearling vest that rings in at a hefty $2,778. Now, we all want to be that cozy and fabulous but may not have the funds or the desire to wear real fur, so Stylish curated some faux options so you can shop the look for less!

