Selena Gomez is the queen of street style — that much we know for sure. She’s constantly flexing her fashion chops. So when she stepped out in London on Sunday, December 3, rocking an edgy sleeveless dress with a thermal long-sleeved T-shirt, we thought, “this is the perfect way to make an outfit that shows too much skin for chilly months a little warmer and stay on the ’90s throwback trend.” Here are some thermals that we will be adding to our collections to stay toasty like Selena Gomez this winter.

