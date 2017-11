Selena Gomez is the street style queen of our hearts. The “Wolves” singer has mastered the art of day-to-day dressing with equal parts put-together elegance and total comfort. Perfect example: Gomez uses staples, like her Tods leather loafer-style moccasins with chunky modern soles ($595) to tie her look together whether she’s rocking athleisure straight from the gym or strolling around in menswear. See how she styles the versatile look here!