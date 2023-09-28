Selena Gomez is slaying the style game during Paris Fashion Week 2023.

Gomez has shown off a number of fabulous ensembles while frolicking around France. From polka dot mini dresses to sexy black frocks, we can’t get enough of her Parisian fashion.

One of her standout moments came on Monday, September 25, when she stunned in a cropped Alexander Wang blazer, Marc Jacobs corset top and matching black trousers while attending a dinner at the Royal Monceau. She completed the getup with silver hoop earrings by Meijuri and a leather Alexander Wang belt finished with chrome hardware.

As the week continued, she rocked a rhinestone embellished Versace mini dress featuring a cowl neckline, dainty gold metal straps, an empire waistline and fitted skirt. She teamed the number with a black leather trench coat and matching heels.

Keep scrolling to see Gomez’s most stylish looks during Paris Fashion Week: