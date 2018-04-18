Sofia Vergara is enjoying a topical getaway this week with her husband, Joe Manganiello, and extended family, and her fashion on the trip has been giving Us all kinds of warm weather wardrobe inspiration. Wearing her best summer whites, the Modern Family star has been posting up a storm during the vacay — including a mirror selfie showing off her fabulous figure in a sexy maxidress.

Throughout her trip, Sofia has been sharing sweet pics of her with her family and friends in pretty printed numbers, tropical two pieces and flowing designs. But we were most excited about her super chic maxi. While we’ve certainly been known to snap a mirror selfie (or two), we love when stars get in on the action, and the actress was serving up major island vibes in the plunging, floor-length design. She clearly knew her favorite angle as she posed, and the frock’s ruffled neckline and tie-waist made for super flattering additions to the otherwise classic summer wardrobe staple.

Sofia accessorized the dress with chunky earrings and a colorful clutch, and her long brown locks were pushed softly to one side. The head-to-look was a lesson in elevated beach dressing that we want to recreate for our own summer vacays ASAP. Keep scrolling to see our favorite white maxidresses inspired by Sofia’s sexy style!