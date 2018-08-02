Love the idea of rocking a bold lip but hate worrying about the upkeep? Buxom Cosmetics and Shay Mitchell are here to help. The makeup brand, who named the former Pretty Little Liars star its global creative brand ambassador earlier this year, just dropped its first collaboration with the star: the PillowPout Creamy Plumping Lip Powder. Available in 10 shades (ranging from warm neutrals to deep berries), the smudge-proof formula goes on like a lipstick but wears like a stain for a fuss-free finish.

Unlike traditional powder lip products that can be chalky, these highly-pigmented sticks employ a mango seed butter- and vitamin E-infused “wet powder” technology that glides on easily and settles into a semi-matte finish. And like all things Buxom, the lippies include a cooling menthol and volume-boosting peptides for a fuller-looking pout. Mitchell sexily shows off several of the full-coverage shades in the campaign imagery. Keep scrolling to see all the pics!