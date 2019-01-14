Girl on the go! If you follow Shay Mitchell on social media, you know that the 31-year-old Pretty Little Liars alum is constantly jet setting. Whether she’s on location for a job or sharing moments from her envious #shaycations, Mitchell nails every beauty and outfit look no matter where she goes and is sharing her key tips for doing so.

The You actress sat down with Stylish on Thursday, January 10, in L.A. to celebrate the Buxom Wanderlust collection launch and shared her insight for avoiding that winter-time slump and dreaded jet lag (all while looking your best). Scroll through to hear what she had to say!