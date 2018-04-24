You can thank Sarah Jessica Parker for just solving all of your spring/summer wedding needs! The actress and designer partnered with Gilt to launch the spring 2018 SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker Bridal Collection on Tuesday, April 24, and the exclusive line is full of head-to-toe wedding day looks for a modern bride and bridal party.

“Collaborating with Gilt … was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up,” SJP said in a statement. “The team there is brilliant and allowed me to imaginative and take risks as I was designing for the non-traditional bride. It has been quite fun to play around with colors, fabrics and details to create unique pieces for all kinds of brides.”

For her first foray into bridal ready-to-wear, the style maven created 10 unique designs in an array of non-traditional colors and silhouettes that are just what you’d expect from the woman who wore a black dress to her own wedding! From classic gowns and cocktail dresses to jumpsuits, full skirts and bodysuits, the pieces come in white, black, blush pink, poppy red, dove gray and sky blue for an updated take on weddingwear. Gilt will also be carrying 15 exclusive shoe styles from the SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker collection to help brides complete the look.

Made in NYC, SJP paid special attention to the cuts, fabrics and details throughout the clothing collection. She sourced cashmere and crepe fabrics from Europe and added bows, feathers, embroidery and beading to many of the pieces for unique details. The Italian-made footwear line includes sparkly flats, metallic boots and classic pumps that can be mixed and matched with ease.

Needless to say, between the clothing and footwear, SJP has your spring/summer wedding wardrobe covered. Keep scrolling to see our favorite pieces!