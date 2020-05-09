Hollywood’s latest style chameleon is 18-year-old actress Skai Jackson. The Disney Channel star and active YouTuber is flexing her fashion chops with a mix of sweet and edgy looks.

Zadrian Smith, who has been working with Jackson since she was 13, is the stylist behind her eclectic ensembles. “It’s been exciting working with Skai through her adolescence and watching her evolve into this really beautiful, sophisticated and cool young woman,” Smith tells Us.

“She’s definitely a fashion innovator, Skai is able to pull off amazing prints, bold colors and avant-garde silhouettes. Her style is a combination of fun sartorial elements and risk-taking nods; and everything we do has a sense of elevation and luxury,” Smith says.

When picking out a red carpet outfit, Smith says it’s all about authenticity. “A great red carpet look reflects what’s happening in society at the moment. As an arbiter of style, it’s important to have your pulse on contemporary culture, pop culture, history and combine these things together. I think about what my client is going through at the moment, what is she auditioning for, what is she experiencing right now in her personal life. You want to take all of these elements and translate them into a look,” Smith explains.

Scroll through to see how Skai Jackson perfectly pulls off designs from Valentino to Pamella Roland to Free People.