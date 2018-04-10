Finding a way to do neutral nails that could work in virtually any workplace yet won’t put you to sleep with their milky beige blandness can be tricky. But Lucy Hale just gave us a whole new take on the neutral nail. On set for a photo shoot, celebrity manicurist Thuy Nguyen shared a photo of the Life Sentence star on Instagram sporting the prettiest opaque rosy brown mani that perfectly complemented her glowing skin. The high-shine, creamy finish had an instantly elongating effect that we are looking to copy ASAP. Keep scrolling for our favorite full-coverage non-colorful nail polishes for spring!