Spring is officially here, and while that would normally mean a surplus of pretty pastel nail polish shades, celebs have been hitting the red carpet in bold hues that are making a statement. At the 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday, March 24, celebrity nail guru Tom Bachik painted presenter Hailee Steinfeld’s nails a vibrant orange in solidarity with the March For Our Lives movement. Actress and activist Yara Shahidi, meanwhile, rocked a Gen-Z yellow mani by Emi Kudo that popped against her cute polkadot frock. And now you can get in on the brights trend, too. From Kelly greens and ceruleans to fuchsias and Pantone Color of the Year-inspired purples, brighter is better for spring. Keep scrolling to see our favorite nail polish shades!