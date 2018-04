Many years ago, we all learned a very valuable lesson from the timeless classic, Miss Congeniality. The lesson: the ideal date is April 25 because it’s not too hot, not too cold — all you need is a light jacket.

Now that we are anticipating warmer days ahead and April 25 is quickly approaching, we we all really need is a good transitional topper to keep us comfortable, but also chic. Shop our picks and enjoy the weather!