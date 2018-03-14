We’re calling it: Spring-Summer 2018 is going to be all about woven, wicker and raffia accessories. The low-key look adds a rustic — dare we say relaxed-yet-polished — touch to any outfit and the texture revamps any neutral accessories. From the straw hats you’ll live in, the woven shoes you’ll strut in and braided bags you won’t want to put down — see our curated guide to the accessories you need to up your Spring-Summer 2018 style! Shop!