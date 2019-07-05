Gwyneth Paltrow

The actress and wellness guru, 46, has been a power player in the green space for years, last year raising $50 million in series C funding for her e-commerce/media brand, Goop. In 2016, mindful that “we absorb 60 to 80 percent of what we put on our skin,” she launched her own Goop by Juice Beauty skincare line. The CEO set out to disprove what she calls the myth that if a product “isn’t loaded with chemicals, it can’t possibly work,” she says. Goop-branded product lines include fragrance, skincare and home goods — with surely more to come.