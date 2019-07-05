Jessica Alba

After successfully taking on the home and baby markets, the actress, 38, entered the beauty game with the aptly named Honest Beauty in 2015. All products — including skincare, makeup and hair stylers — are free of parabens, paraffins, silicones, talc, petrolatum, mineral oil and synthetic fragrances. Says Alba, “We strive to create trusted products with a focus on ingredient transparency.” And to innovate and grow that clarity, last year Honest landed a $200 million investment for expansion, CEO Nick Vlahos has explained.