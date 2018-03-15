Stormi Webster may only be a little over a month old — but she’s a newborn with style. Momma Kylie Jenner has taken it upon herself to dress her firstborn with the most adorable threads, of which Team Stylish has taken notice. The beauty maverick uploaded a shot of sleeping to to Snapchat on Wednesday, March 14 with her babe swaddled in a pink Stella McCartney bunny onesie — once we we stopped cooing, we got to work finding the cutest onesies to dress your baby in a la bunny Stormi. Shop our picks, here!