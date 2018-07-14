Hear them roar! Hollywood It-girls are proving that leopard print is the ultimate summer neutral. Case in point: Victoria’s Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes donned a sexy spaghetti strap dress paired with simple black suede pumps for a date night out and America’s Got Talent judge (and bonafide style goddess) Heidi Klum recently stepped out to get ice cream in a beautiful flowing two-tone maxidress with nude flats and matching handbag. Style star Lady Gaga rocked the perfect leopard print mini by Miaou with a biker jacket and booties on a walkabout with beau Christian Carino in NYC. And social media maven Kylie Jenner rocked a sultry sheer frock on Instagram, captioning the post “Happiness,” which is exactly how this trend will make you feel!

Think of the animal print as just another classic staple every woman should have in her closet. The statement pattern will spice up any outfit and give you the confidence you need to tackle anything your day throws at you. Check out our pics for pieces that can be worn with your favorite denim to a chic party look or even mixed with another print to power-clash at work!