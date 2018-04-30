We can thank Emma Roberts for giving Us all kinds of summer dress inspiration! With warmer temperatures right around the corner, the actress provided a lesson in transitional dressing in a series of Instagram pics over there weekend, and with a few styling tweaks, her navy mididress will soon be perfect for backyard BBQs and trips to the beach. Promoting her virtual book club, Belletrist, Emma rocked a $70 short-sleeve linen shirtdress from Zara that was simple yet sophisticated and super easy to wear.

For her librarian-chic look, Emma paired the Zara midi with heart-adorned Topshop Stockings, printed Darner Socks, oxford-inspired Yuul Tie boots and Warby Parker frames. With its Peter Pan collar and ruffled sleeve, the dress could feel overly girly, but Em unbuttoned the bottom and sported cute tousled waves to add some edge to look. While the actress’ styling is perfect for not-quite-hot temperatures, we imagine the frock looking equally adorable with espadrilles or sandals come summer.

And it’s perfect timing: Once the mercury soars, we’ll all be in need of easy breezy options that are equal parts practical and put together, so we gathered an array of styles inspired by the actress’ look so you can get in on the shirtdress action. Keep scrolling to see our favorites!