In between listening to SpaceX’s Elon Musk speculate on when his spaceships will be able to take people to Mars and Bumble’s Whitney Wolfe Herd redefine the professional networking space, celebs like Mandy Moore, Emily Blunt, Karlie Kloss and Elle Fanning have fashionably descended on Austin, TX, for the 2018 SXSW conference. With the stars making the rounds to promote their latest projects and catch a panel or two along the way, we’ve been keeping track of the most stylish looks. Keep scrolling to see our favorites!