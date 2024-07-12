Beauty lovers, get pumped. The most wonderful time of the year — the annual Nordstrom Anniversary Sale — is around the corner.. Starting July 15, everyone will be able to shop the sale’s hype-worthy beauty offerings, both online and in Nordstrom stores.

Whether you’re on the hunt for fresh new makeup, radiance-boosting skincare or can’t-live-without haircare, there is truly something for every person. And no matter how many products you proudly hoard in your bathroom — we’re right there with you! It’s still satisfying to edit down your shopping list so you feel confident about your purchases. So for a little assistance, Us got the scoop from Nordstrom’s national beauty director, Autumne West, about the exciting deals you need to add to cart.

Scroll on and see the expert’s top product recommendations that’ll level up your beauty regimens this summer and beyond: