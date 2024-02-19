The People’s Choice Awards red carpet was teeming with a diverse array of stylish menswear looks on Sunday, February 18.

Lenny Kravitz showed off his signature rock n’ roll style in a black blazer featuring oversized shoulders and black leather pants. He accessorized the look with a fingerless leather glove and oversized sunglasses.

Jersey Shore’s Mike Sorrentino added a splash of color to the red carpet in a loudly patterned gold and black button down shirt, which he paired with black trousers and black loafers.

Other stars, like Barbie actor Simu Liu — who served as the ceremony’s host — and Tom Hiddleston, sported more classic, toned down looks. Liu, 34, went monochrome in a maroon suit and matching loafers, while Hiddleston, 43, opted for a white and gray check suit which he paired with a matching tie.

Reality stars Brett Oppenheim and Brock Davies wore more casual looks. Oppenheim, 46, dressed down his suit with a pair of white sneakers, while Davies, 32, traded in a suit for a short sleeve button down shirt and matching ribbed trousers.

