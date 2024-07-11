The Best Red Carpet Fashion From the 2024 ESPYs: What the Stars Wore 

Fan-favorite athletes flocked to Los Angeles to celebrate sports’ biggest night in style.

The 2024 ESPYs took place on Thursday, July 11, at the Dolby Theatre, and the evening’s A-list attendees did not disappoint. We’re talking glamorous gowns, stylish suits and fabulous footwear.

Serena Williams — who served as the ceremony’s host — was a must-see in an eye-catching look.

Ahead of the big night, Williams told ABC she was experiencing jitters. “I’ve been in rehearsals and it’s going OK. I don’t know. Oh, my God, I’m definitely nervous!”

While Williams may be a rookie when it comes to hosting, she’s a vet when it comes to winning. The retired tennis pro has scored 12 ESPYs throughout her career including Female Tennis Player in 2019, Female Athlete in 2013 and Championship Performance in 2011. (Williams officially retired from tennis in September 2022 after a storied career that includes 23 Gram Slam titles and four Olympic gold medals.)

Keep scrolling to see the best red carpet looks from the 2024 ESPYs: