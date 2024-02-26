Your account
Stylish

The Best Red Carpet Fashion From the 35th Annual Producers Guild Awards 

By
35th Annual Producers Guild Awards
20
Margot Robbie, Bradley Cooper, Emily Blunt.Getty Images(3)

The 35th annual Producers Guild Awards was an A-list affair. 

The ceremony took place in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 25, and stars including Margot Robbie, Bradley Cooper, Emily Blunt, America Ferrera and more rocked the red carpet. Robbie, 33, got leggy in Balmain, Cooper, 49, looked dapper in a three-piece tuxedo, Blunt, 41, looked like Cinderella in a billowing blue frock and Ferrera, 39, hopped on the hair bow trend. 

Other attendees included Tracee Ellis Ross, who looked Grecian in Ferragamo, and Hannah Waddingham, who slayed in a lively Tony Ward design. 

The star-studded soirée recognized influential producers and entertainment icons, including Martin Scorsese, who accepted the David O. Selznick Achievement Award in Theatrical Motion Pictures. Oppenheimer received the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures, while The Bear scored the Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television — Comedy. 

Keep scrolling to see what the stars wore on the red carpet: 

