Stylish

The Bubble Skirt Is Back! See How Stars Style the Piece: Kylie Jenner, Sabrina Carpenter, More

By
Kylie Jenner Bubble Skirt
14
Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The bubble skirt is back and here to stay.

Designer Pierre Cardin introduced the bubble skirt in 1954, and it was immediately a hit. Cardin, who died at age 98 in 2020, originally included it on mini dresses, creating a fitted bodice and high-waisted puffy skirt. Through the years, he incorporated the design in coats, drop-waist frocks and more.

Following the pleated skirt craze, bubble dresses are the hottest trend of 2024. Stars including Sabrina Carpenter, Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner have all rocked the design as of late. Take Jenner, for example, who rocked an off-white bubble skirt while modeling for her fashion brand Khy in June 2024.

Jenner elevated the poofy piece with a bra top and straw hat while enjoying a boat ride.

Katie Holmes on red carpet

Gomez, meanwhile, hopped on the bubble bandwagon back in February 2024 while making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! For the outing, she looked sexy in a sheer black top layered over a puffy dress featuring a fitted bodice and poofy skirt.

Keep scrolling to see how your favorite stars styled the piece, from Carpenter to Princess Diana:

