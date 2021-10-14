See What the Stars Wore to ‘The Harder They Fall’ Premiere

Red carpet ready! Stars slipped on their sequin mini dresses, draped themselves in jewels and headed over the Los Angeles premiere of The Harder They Fall on Wednesday, October 13.

And even though the movie, which will be released on Netflix, has a western theme, cowboy boots and chaps were nowhere to be seen. It was all glitz and glamour for the celebs in attendance.

While there were tons of trendy looks at the screening, a few people reigned supreme in the fashion department. And with killer glam squads at the ready, it’s no surprise they served up some serious style.

Take Regina King for example. The 50-year-old actress had quite the fabulous streak of red carpet moments during awards season, landing on nearly every best dressed list. For the movie premiere, she proved her fabulous fashion isn’t going anywhere any time soon. The One Night in Miami star, who was styled by Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald, arrived in a sequin mini dress by David Koma. Her hair was pulled back into a sleek ponytail and her makeup was soft and smoky.

King wasn’t the only star to have a little black dress moment. Leni Klum, who arrived with father Seal, rocked a Dolce and Gabbana number. With a bustier-like top and beaded hem, the model looked like a natural strutting down the carpet. It’s no surprise that the 17-year-old model chose to wear Dolce and Gabbana, as she just walked in the desisgner’s fashion show in Italy.

While most stars went a more casual route, Kelly Rowland went all-out for the premiere. And to say she looked fabulous would be a gross understatement. Wearing a feather gown with leather gloves, there’s no denying that the 40-year-old singer dominated.

Not all the stars were in the mood to rock a leggy dress though. A handful arrived in super chic pantsuits. Take Tina Knowles, who is Beyoncé’s mom, for example. She rocked a black number that was embellished with sequins from top to bottom.

Others put street style in the spotlight. Kehlani donned a pair of cargo pants and a leather jacket, while Teyana Taylor showed up in Converse kicks and black jeans.

To see these looks and more fabulous fashion from The Harder They Fall premiere, keep scrolling. Us Weekly’s Stylish is rounding up the best attire from the evening, below!