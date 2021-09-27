Get her glow! Regina King shut down the red carpet at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala this past weekend — and it’s all thanks to her gorgeous glam.

The 50-year-old actress, who rocked a fierce navy Louis Vuitton suit and Alexandre Birman pumps for the occasion, tapped hairstylist Larry Sims for what’s quite possibly the coolest high ponytail of all time. With braids along her scalp and a twisted cascade down the side, King’s hair was a work of art.

To get the look, he used a range of products from Gabrielle Union’s namesake haircare brand, Flawless by Gabrielle Union. Sims and the Bring It On alum have worked together on many occasions, including the 2021 Met Gala.

In the makeup department, the One Night in Miami star turned to Latrice Johnson, who employed a full lineup of Iconic London products. “The inspiration behind Ms. King’s look was power,” the makeup artist exclusively told Us. “I wanted her skin to have a flawless glow, her eyes to be strong and powerful and a perfect pout with a strong gloss lip.”

To pull the glam together, Johnson kicked things off with the brand’s Prep Set Glow, which serves as the ultimate dewy primer. She then layered on the Radiance Booster, $39, in the shade Tan Glow. And trust Us, nothing gets a complexion glowing quite like this skin tint!

The makeup artist also used the brand’s Seamless Concealer, Sheer Blush, Ultimate Bronzing Powder and Luminous Powder to finish off her radiant base.

Obviously this face beat was all about the eyes. And to master the smoky shadow, Johnson used the brand’s Nice to Naughty Eyeshadow palette, focusing darker hues on the outer corner. She then added a few swipes of the Triple Threat Mascara.

The sultry glam was quite a departure from King’s last red carpet appearance. Earlier this month, she showed up to the Met Gala with a bold red lip and minimal eye makeup.

For fashion’s biggest evening, which was themed “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, King did however stick with navy attire. She wore a pinstripe suit dress and matching trench coat by Michael Kors.

“Feeling ‘Bossy’ in @micaelkors ode to American suiting. Thank you to the team,” the actress, who colored her hair blue for the event, captioned her Instagram post at the time.