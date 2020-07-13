Gabrielle Union Teases Her Upcoming Natural Hair Care Line

Gabrielle Union is entering the beauty industry in the most exciting way!

On Sunday, July 12, the Bring It On actress took to Instagram to share a video showing off not only her stunning natural hair, but also the products from her upcoming hair care line, Flawless by Gabrielle Union. “YESSSSSSSSSS!!!” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “Im feeling my natural #BlackGirlJoy FLAWLESSLY!!!”

In the video she showcases the beautifully packaged blue, white and gold bottles before panning up to play with her stunning short strands. Her husband Dwyane Wade cheered Union on in the comments, writing, “Let’s go‼️ ol natural.” Proving, once again, that they are total couple #goals.

To develop the products, she teamed up with her friend and personal hairstylist Larry Sims to create “the perfect blend of high quality, affordable products for all types of textured hair,” as she shared in an Instagram post on Friday, July 10. “We want to promote flawless beauty through choice and diversity.” It is set to drop on Amazon Monday, August 3.

Back in April, she teased the line in an Instagram Video with Leikeli47’s song “Wash & Set” playing while she touches and lightly tugs at her curls. She teasingly captioned the post, “When your natural locks appreciate the lock down. Unlocking the secret soon… 🔐,” alongside hashtags #InTheLab #QuarantineNaturalHairChronicles and #FrederickDouglassRealness.

The 47-year-old has proven time and time again how much she loves to embrace her natural hair, so it’s no surprise that she’s decided to take this next step. Being proud of her natural hair is even something she’s teaching to her daughter Kaavia James.

On April 5, the Being Mary Jane star posted a snap of herself and Kaavia twinning with their fierce curly strands. “See @kaaviajames mama’s got hair like yours,” she wrote in the caption. “When I took my braids out she was like 👀🤔 now mom & baby both rocking their natural curls ❤💜🖤.”

