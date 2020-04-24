Mane magic! Celebrity hairstylist Priscilla Valles has worked with everyone from Kylie Jenner to Selena Gomez, helping them achieve long, voluptuous locks through extensions. Now she’s sharing tips with Us for how to remove tape-in extensions while stuck at home in quarantine.

First, it’s important to note that not all hair extensions are best removed DIY. “If they are tape-in extensions, it can be done from home,” she tells Us. “If they are in keratin or individual extension methods or sew-ins, I would wait it out because they can be a lot more complicated to remove and you don’t want to cause damage.”

Next, start by gathering all the tools you’ll need: rubbing alcohol in a spray bottle, coconut oil, a fine-tooth comb and a clip.

Once your hair is clipped out of the way so you can see the tape, spritz the alcohol directly onto it. Then, slide your pointer finger in the middle of the tape, slowly pulling up the sticky working towards both ends, peeling up one at a time.

When that piece of hair is removed, dab on a little bit of coconut oil to the area where the adhesive was to help get rid of any residue and comb it out.

“If you are not the DIY type, Glam Seamless offers a bond remover that is a quick, easy spray with no mess,” she says, though it’s pretty handy having everything you need in the house already.

Another method she recommends is an overnight mask. “Using a hair treatment mask like Olaplex and just leaving hair treatment in will loosen extensions while treating your hair,” she explains. “I think now is a great time to treat your hair with hair masks!” We think so too!

For a quick little tutorial, the hair pro even shared a video on her Instagram feed, so you can check the super easy at-home method.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.

